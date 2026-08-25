Former Glassport mayor arrested for second violation of protection-from-abuse order

Former Glassport Mayor Keith DiMarco has been arrested for a third time in two weeks.

Police picked DiMarco up over the weekend after he violated a protection-from-abuse order, making non-approved contact, according to his defense attorney, Sean Logue. DiMarco was held for 24 hours and then released.

Logue said DiMarco just had a hearing Tuesday, where he accepted a final version of a PFA, saying he cannot contact his wife or stepdaughter for three years.

DiMarco did not make any admissions or accept any responsibility, but accepted the PFA.

DiMarco resigned from his position last week after serving as mayor for over eight years.

Logue said that DiMarco "is cooperating fully with the investigation and we look forward to putting this past us."

Glassport Council President Anthony Colecchi is now serving as the borough's acting mayor.

A new mayor is expected to be appointed and sworn in at council's next voting meeting on September 15.

Criminal charges for violation of privacy

The recent arrest comes as DiMarco faces criminal charges after police say he hid cameras inside a home bathroom.

According to court paperwork, an adult stepdaughter in the home said she spotted the camera hidden in a plant while she was taking a bath.

DiMarco's wife also found proof of purchases on DiMarco's phone for two magnetic cameras and a small square camera, according to the criminal complaint.

His next court date for those charges is September 16.