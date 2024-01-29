Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith interviews for Steelers offensive coordinator job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers have interviewed former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for the team's offensive coordinator job opening.

The team announced Sunday that Smith, who was fired from his role as the head coach of the Falcons following this past season, was interviewed for the job.

We have interviewed Arthur Smith for our offensive coordinator position. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 28, 2024

During Smith's tenure as head coach in Atlanta, his teams were 7-10 in all three seasons there, and ranked 17th in total offense and 26th in scoring.

Prior to becoming the head coach in Atlanta, Smith served as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and 2020.

Extensive coordinator search

That makes at least four candidates that have interviewed for the position, but one of those interviewees is already off the table.

The team had requested permission to interview Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, but he's now headed to Atlanta to take the role of offensive coordinator with new coach Raheem Morris.

The two other candidates the Steelers have interviewed for their offensive coordinator position are Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

The search for a new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh comes following the midseason firing of Matt Canada.

Canada's duties as offensive coordinator and playcaller were split between Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan through the end of the season.

During a press conference following the Steelers' postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team would be going outside the organization for its next offensive coordinator, but did not place a timeline on when a hire might take place.