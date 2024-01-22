Report: Steelers request interview with Rams assistant coach Zac Robinson for OC job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Zac Robinson for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer on Monday, the Steelers put in for the interview with Robinson, who has been the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for the last two years with the NFC squad.

Robinson previously interviewed with the Chicago Bears and has had interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, Breer reported on Monday.

The NFL assistant has been with the Rams since 2019. Before working his way up to his current title, he previously was the assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant wide receiver coach.

Before joining the NFL ranks as a coach, Robinson was an analyst for Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Robinson played college football at Oklahoma State, winning 18 games over his final two seasons. He started three years at quarterback for the Cowboys.

The Steelers are looking outside the organization to fill their offensive coordinator position. During the 2023 season, Matt Canada was fired, leading to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner running the offense. In a press conference last week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said they are looking for an outside hire for the position.

When Tomlin was asked who would hire the offensive coordinator, he said it would be him, president Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan.

The Steelers' season ended after a Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Buffalo Bills.