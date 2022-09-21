Former coach and teacher accused of sexual assault expected to appear before judge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eric Fairman, the former youth sports coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting at least 11 children is due in court.
Fairman has been charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and other crimes.
RELATED STORIES:
- Statutory sexual assault charges filed against former teacher, youth sports coach accused of inappropriate conduct with children
- More charges filed against teacher and youth coach accused of sexually assaulting children
- Teacher and youth coach in multiple district accused of sexually assaulting children for years
The 26-year-old is a former math teacher with the McKeesport Area School District. He also coached at Keystone Oaks and Thomas Jefferson High School.
The alleged incidents go back several years.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.