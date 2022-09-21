Watch CBS News
Former coach and teacher accused of sexual assault expected to appear before judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eric Fairman, the former youth sports coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting at least 11 children is due in court.

Fairman has been charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and other crimes.

The 26-year-old is a former math teacher with the McKeesport Area School District. He also coached at Keystone Oaks and Thomas Jefferson High School.

The alleged incidents go back several years.

