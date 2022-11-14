Foreigner bringing farewell tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Foreigner is bringing its farewell tour to Pittsburgh next year.

The Historic Farwell Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, July 29 with Loverboy as the opener.

The first leg of the tour has 32 shows and kicks off in Alpharetta, Georgia in July. Domestic and overseas legs are also on tap through the end of 2024.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🎸 @ForeignerMusic: The Historic Farewell Tour heads to The Pavilion at Star Lake with @loverboyband on Saturday, July 29th, 2023!



🎟️ Presale begins Thursday at 9am with code HEADLINE. Tickets on sale Friday at 9am. https://t.co/hEDcx2GaHZ pic.twitter.com/NqK8bGoV3R — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) November 14, 2022

The band was formed in 1976 by guitarist Mick Jones, now 77, and recorded hits like "I want to Know What Love Is," "Cold as Ice" and "Urgent."

"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," Jones told Billboard about the tour. "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that's a long time to be on the road."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.