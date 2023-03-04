Ford planning to open 'Latitude AI' in former Argo AI headquarters in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Turns out the Ford Motor Company isn't quite done with self-driving technology.

Months after pulling its funding for Argo AI, causing it to go under, Ford is creating its own company.

It will use the old Argo AI headquarters in the Strip District as the home base for its new "Latitude AI."

They will also hire 550 former Argo AI employees to work there.

The plan is to advance Ford's Blue Cruise Technology which offers hands-free driving on some models.