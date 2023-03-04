Watch CBS News
Local News

Ford planning to open 'Latitude AI' in former Argo AI headquarters in the Strip District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ford to open Latitude AI in Strip District
Ford to open Latitude AI in Strip District 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Turns out the Ford Motor Company isn't quite done with self-driving technology. 

Months after pulling its funding for Argo AI, causing it to go under, Ford is creating its own company. 

It will use the old Argo AI headquarters in the Strip District as the home base for its new "Latitude AI." 

They will also hire 550 former Argo AI employees to work there. 

The plan is to advance Ford's Blue Cruise Technology which offers hands-free driving on some models. 

First published on March 4, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.