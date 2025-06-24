2 arrested during vape shop raid in Armstrong County

Two people were arrested during a police raid of an Armstrong County vape shop on Tuesday.

Manor Township Supervisor Donald Palmer Jr. confirmed officers made two arrests. The two suspects were taken to the Manor Township Police Department. No charges have been formally filed as of Tuesday night.

Law enforcement raided Ford City Smoke and Vape on Main Street on Tuesday. The building's owner, John Oliver, said police told him two workers from the shop were arrested and police collected evidence.

Oliver said the lease for the store was signed in February 2024. The owner of the vape shop, Sal Saleh, said he didn't "know why they arrested them."

Palmer said this was part of an ongoing investigation. The circumstances surrounding the raid were not immediately clear.

The Armstrong County district attorney was not available for comment on Tuesday night.