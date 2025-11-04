Ohio football team's locker room "ransacked" during game, police say

A football team's locker room was "ransacked" during a game last week in Montgomery County, Ohio, police said.

Personal items and money were stolen from the Kettering Fairmont High School football team's locker room during a game at the school on Oct. 31 between Archbishop Alter and Bellbrook high schools, according to a Facebook post from the Kettering Police Department on Tuesday.

Kettering Fairmont was playing a game at Lebanon High School when the items were stolen. The theft happened between 4:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., police said.

The investigation continues, with police saying anyone with information can call Kettering police at 937-296-2598. The Facebook post added that there is "no speculation" that Archbishop Alter or Bellbrook was "involved."

"Neither team had access to the locker rooms. The only fact we know is that the incident occurred during the football game, and we are asking anyone who may have seen who gained access to the area to come forward," the Facebook post said.

Police said they are working with the school. No other information was released on Tuesday. It was not immediately known if there were any suspects or arrests.