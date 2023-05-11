Watch CBS News
Following devastating auditorium fire, Elizabeth Forward High School receives 10 Gene Kelly nominations

By Patrick Damp

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Congratulations are in order for the theater students at Elizabeth Forward High School. 

The school's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame was nominated for 10 different Gene Kelly Awards, including best musical and best actor. 

The musical was thrown into flux after the auditorium caught fire in February but the show went on at Thomas Jefferson High School. 

