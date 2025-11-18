Flu season has begun in Pennsylvania. A new strain could make this year worse than last, experts say

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, the threat of flu season has arrived with a new strain that could lead to hospitalization numbers and potential deaths that surpass last year's totals.

Subclade K, a mutated strain of influenza, has already caused early spikes in flu cases in the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

What is Subclade K?

"Subclade K is actually a version of the H3N2 strain, which is a strain of influenza A as opposed to influenza B," said Dr. James Solava, a primary care physician with Allegheny Health Network. "We do know that influenza A usually strikes a bit earlier in the season than influenza B. This is right around the time where our flu season really starts to ramp up."

Dr. Barbara Nightengale, the deputy director of clinical services with the Allegheny County Health Department, has confirmed the county is starting to see an uptick in flu cases, starting at the beginning of October.

Although this particular strain is not included in this season's flu shot, Solava and Nightengale agree that getting a flu shot is still better than not getting one at all.

"It gives you a couple of weeks to build that immunity so that you really are protected for that holiday season, so now would be a great time to get your flu shot and protect those people that you're gonna be around for the holidays," said Solava. "I've seen at least a half a dozen sick people already today, which is totally different than last week. So, it's definitely started. It's like somebody flipped a switch this week."

Flu protection tips

The most common symptoms associated with subclade K are coughing, sore throat, muscle aches, a fever that exceeds 101 degrees and fatigue. Both experts concurred that, besides getting a flu shot, there are other ways to stay safe. Solava suggested that people who have symptoms try and stay home to prevent the spread of the flu. If you do go outside, consider wearing a mask to protect those around you.

"Hand washing is number one," said Solava. "Whether it's soap and water or whether it's hand sanitizer, that's going to be key. For the people that are sick, covering your mouth when you cough. Cough into your elbow. Don't cough and then go and shake someone's hand without washing your hands."

Nightengale said the length of time during which symptoms are displayed may vary from person to person.

"Some people could have very few symptoms and some people can have really significant symptoms," she said.

The Allegheny County Health Department also has up-to-date information that tracks the three most important respiratory viruses on its website.