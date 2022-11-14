Watch CBS News
WATCH: Flock of pigeons takes Acrisure Stadium field during Steelers-Saints game

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Everybody is talking about the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Saints. But they're also talking about the pigeons. 

A flock of pigeons was spotted on the field behind Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as he got ready to throw the ball at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

It's not the first time the pigeons have ruffled feathers in Pittsburgh. Pigeons were also spotted on the field for the Steelers' win against the Buccaneers in Week 6. 

Jonathan Rice, the urban bird conversation coordinator for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review last month that pigeons "associated food with humans," so they are comfortable being around people.

Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson said the pigeons would sit on the field when they were practicing during the pandemic, Steelers reporter Brian Batko tweeted. 

"I guess they're our good luck charm, so we'll take it," Dotson said. "I'm happy when they come out."

It seems like he's right. The Steelers defeated both the Saints and Buccaneers when the pigeons were on the field. 

