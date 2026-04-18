Flight heading to New York from Chicago diverts to Pittsburgh for a "reported threat"

A United flight traveling from Chicago to New York City diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday afternoon for what was described as a "reported threat."

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Airport Authority and FBI Pittsburgh, United Flight 2092 diverted to Pittsburgh and landed safely.

United Flight 2092 from O'Hare (Chicago) to LaGuardia (NYC) diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

The passengers have deplaned safely, and no injuries have been reported.

"The plane was diverted and landed at Pittsburgh International Airport," FBI Pittsburgh said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. "All passengers and crew safely evacuated the aircraft. FBI Special Agent Bomb Techs and Special Agents are on the ground coordinating with local authorities."

The airport authority has said that law enforcement is on the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.