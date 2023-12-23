Flag to fly over U.S. Capitol in honor of hospitalized Karns City QB Mason Martin and his family

KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hospitalized Karns City quarterback Mason Martin's family is getting support from Washington, D.C.

Mason Martin has been in the hospital since suffering a significant brain bleed during a game in September and he just finished his first week of rehab after fighting off meningitis and another infection. On Saturday, his dad Denny Martin shared photos of a letter and American flag he got from Congressman Mike Kelly.

Kelly begins the letter by saying he's writing in both his official capacity as the family's representative and in his personal capacity as a father of four and grandfather of ten.

"You and Mason continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. My team and I have been closely following Mason's updates, including the wonderful news in recent days that he completed his first week of rehab. Moreover, I pray that Stacy is watching over the family this holiday season and over everyone as Mason continues his rehab."

Mason's mother Stacy lost her battle with cancer a month after he collapsed on the field and was flown to the hospital.

"While my team and I may not be able to truly understand what the last few months have been like, we empathize with how trying this year has been for each of you. We hope you will accept this letter and the accompanying American flag as a symbol of appreciation and support from us this Christmas season," Kelly writes.

He also said in the upcoming weeks, the family will get a flag that has been flown over the Capitol in their honor.

"Your enduring faith and love of family remains inspiring to me, the Karns City community, and so many across the region," Kelly says.

He ends the letter by telling the Martin family to reach out if there's anything he can do.

Denny Martin thanked Kelly and wrote on Facebook, "This flag and the flag that will be flown over the Capitol will be passed down through every generation of our family. They will be a symbol of the values and beliefs our family will always stand for. Most importantly these flags will be a reminder that we can overcome any hardships through our hope and faith in God."