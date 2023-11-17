Hospitalized Karns City QB Mason Martin tests positive for a different infection, dad says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The father of Karns City quarterback Mason Martin gave an update on his son Friday, who has been hospitalized since suffering a significant brain bleed during a game in September.

In a Facebook post, Denny Martin said it's been "another crazy week." Last week, he said Mason had meningitis, which didn't take long to clear, but now he's now battling a new infection.

Mason's shunt was removed while doctors waited for the meningitis to clear up, and he could have gotten a new one on Wednesday but the doctor decided to wait one more day and put it in on Wednesday, Denny said.

Then on Wednesday, Mason's white blood count increased and the surgery was delayed two days. On Thursday morning, his dad said Mason was very sick and tested positive for a different infection.

Submitted / Holly Mead

"He had an MRI Friday morning to see if the fluid may have infected his cranial flap. Luckily it hasn't yet because that would require two more big surgeries and a lengthy set back," Denny said.

He said the disease department has decided to be aggressive with the antibiotics to prevent the bacteria from reaching his cranial flap.

Mason Martin suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, Mason stumbled and collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

"For now, we're back to waiting and praying that the antibiotics kill off the bacteria before it reaches that part of his skull. It's just another obstacle and hopefully he's just getting them all out of the way now," Denny said in his update on Friday, thanking everyone for their continued support.