Hospitalized Karns City quarterback Mason Martin moving on command

Mason Martin moving arms and legs on his own at times in rehab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Karns City quarterback Mason Martin, who has been hospitalized since suffering a significant brain bleed during a game in September, is "making big strides" after completing his first week of rehab.

Dad Denny Martin said Mason is moving on command after a slow start to rehab. Mason went back to UPMC Mercy for rehabilitation after fighting off meningitis and another infection.

Mason's dad shared a video of small arm movement, saying it's "what we have been waking up and fighting for every day." He said up until that video, it was the most on-command movement Mason had done. "If this is all he would have done, it would have been a huge victory," Denny said.

After the doctor saw the video, Denny said the doctor lifted Mason's arm. When he told Mason to move his hand towards his face, Mason did. When he told Mason to extend his arm away, Mason did. "I've got chills right now," the doctor said.

Later in the day, Mason was lifted in a harness and onto a treadmill while the physical therapist moved his legs for him. When they sat him back down in the wheelchair, Mason reached out and adjusted his glasses. When Denny told Mason he had missed the movement, Mason reached up and did it again.

On Friday, Mason was able to raise his hips up and down and squeeze with his legs on command.

Mason suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, Mason stumbled and collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

"I have been telling you all how close I thought he was to breaking through," Denny wrote on Friday. "As you can see from the video, it wasn't because he was making big body movements. I could see it in his eyes. He gives me this look as if he is screaming at me through his eyes. I can hear him yelling, 'I'm ready! Let's go!'"