Stacy Martin, mother of Kars City quarterback Mason Martin, dies after cancer battle

KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - Karns City quarterback Mason Martin's mother, Stacy Martin, lost her battle with cancer over the weekend.

The family says after a long battle, Stacy "finally got to rest."

This comes just over a month after her son, Mason Martin, was injured after collapsing on the football field during a game. Mason remains hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed.

The family posted on social media Sunday, saying Stacy fought until the end and knows she'll be watching over Mason and the rest of their family.

Karns City Superintendent Eric Ritzert also issued a statement on Stacy's passing on behalf of the school district.

"On behalf of the entire Karns City Area community, our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Martin and King families. Stacy battled her illness with great strength and courage. She will always be remembered for the life she led and her support of others. Please continue to pray for the family."