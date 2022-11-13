Five people hurt in crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Medics had to take five people to the hospital after a crash in Rostraver Township.

According to Rostraver Central Fire Department, they were dispatched to the crash that happened on Rostraver Road at C. Vance DeiCas Memorial Highway.

Five people were taken to the hospital as a result, they're conditions are unknown.

Crews were able to clear the debris and reopen the road.