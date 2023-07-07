Five men charged for sexual abuse of children across Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against five Pennsylvania men for sexual assault and exploitation of children.

According to the advisory, the defendants and their victims were members of Jehovah's Witnesses congregations.

"The details of these crimes are sad and disturbing, facts which are made even more abhorrent because the defendants used their faith communities or their own families to gain access to victims," said Attorney General Michelle Henry. "Our office will never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society."

David Balosa, Errol William Hall, Shaun Sheffer, Terry Booth and Luis Ayala-Velasquez are the five facing these charges. Sheffer is from Butler County and is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young family member. He is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Booth was a mentor to a 16-year-old boy who he knew through his Jehovah's Witness congregation when he lived in Allegheny County. He is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.