Fisher Price, Consumer Product Safety Commission issue advisory for rockers

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - One of the largest manufacturers of baby products is warning customers of some of its rockers. 

The issue is with the Fisher-Price infant-to-toddler and newborn-to-toddler rockers.

fisher-price-recall.jpg
Fisher-Price baby rocker recall products. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Fisher-price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that at least 13 children died between 2009-2021.

They're saying children should never be allowed to sleep in the rockers and should always be supervised.

To see if your product is affected and what steps to take, head to the CPSC website at this link.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 7:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

