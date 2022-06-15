First Alert Weather: Temperatures reach into the 90s on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heat advisory has been issued today for most of our region due to a ridge of high pressure nosing its way into our area.

The ridge will be in place both today and tomorrow and will bring highs near 90 for both days. Interestingly enough today is looking hotter than Thursday with most model data showing highs in the 90s today and highs just shy of the 90s on Thursday.

This is backed up by the forecast for 850mb temperatures ticking down when comparing today to Thursday. With temperatures as hot as they're expected to get, there are some dangers that will be present.

High humidity levels impact the body's natural ability to cool off through the process of evaporation.

For our four-legged friends, they don't sweat and only have panting to cool themselves down.

Don't also forget that hard surfaces outside will be much hotter than the surface air temperature.

Looking ahead, strong storms will develop as cooler air moves in on Thursday evening. It looks like the cold front arrives just after 6 p.m. on Thursday and will not stick around long.

It will bring a chance for large hail and strong wind speeds.

The weekend is looking significantly cooler with highs just hitting the low 70s.

