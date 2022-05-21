Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

First Alert Weather: Severe storms moving across Ohio into Western Pennsylvania

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is marching across Ohio heading toward Western Pennsylvania this evening.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

A few of our northwest counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. and we have a First Alert Weather day in effect this evening.

watches-and-warnings.png
KDKA Weather Center

You will want to download our free KDKA weather app and stay weather aware through the late evening when the storms will have passed to our east.

The biggest threat with any of these storms if they reach severe limits would be damaging winds and hail. The most likely area to see any of the severe storms would be north and west of Pittsburgh through 10 p.m.

Showers and a few storms will stick around off and on through mid-afternoon Sunday followed by a big cooldown into the upper 60s by Monday with drier weather to start the week.

7-day-forecast.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.