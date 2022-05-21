First Alert Weather: Severe storms moving across Ohio into Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is marching across Ohio heading toward Western Pennsylvania this evening.

A few of our northwest counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. and we have a First Alert Weather day in effect this evening.

The biggest threat with any of these storms if they reach severe limits would be damaging winds and hail. The most likely area to see any of the severe storms would be north and west of Pittsburgh through 10 p.m.

Showers and a few storms will stick around off and on through mid-afternoon Sunday followed by a big cooldown into the upper 60s by Monday with drier weather to start the week.

