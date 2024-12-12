Cold air settles in Pittsburgh before weekend warm-up | KDKA First Alert Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A quick band of snow showers passed through western PA and northern WV between midnight and sunrise Thursday.

While accumulations weren't much, the snow did accumulate on area road surfaces, especially from central Allegheny County and north through portions of Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana counties. Folks in these locations should be on the lookout for patches of snow-covered roads and icy spots through the mid-morning hours.

Winds will remain gusty through the mid-morning hours before a sharp decrease later this afternoon and evening.

Areas in our region that you need to be on the lookout for snow and ice on the roads this morning KDKA Weather Center

Skies will become mostly sunny later this morning and into this afternoon as high pressure settles into the region. Temperatures will peak into the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits to low teens.

High temperatures in our area today - December 12, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, a weak disturbance will pass through the region generating more cloud cover and a few light snow flurries, especially from Pittsburgh and points south.

Dry air will limit how much snow we see and the clouds allow temperatures to drop into the teens and low 20s.

Wind gusts in our area throughout the day and into the overnight hours KDKA Weather Center

The cold air will linger through Friday before temperatures steadily rebound this weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which will bring some showers on Sunday. The Laurel Highlands and Ridges could see some frozen precipitation at the onset of the precipitation, then warmer air will result in all rain by Sunday afternoon and evening. Milder air will continue to move in behind Sunday's system with highs in the low 50s early next week. The next cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday with more rain and falling temperatures by Tuesday into Wednesday.

7-day forecast: December 12, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

