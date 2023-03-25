First Alert Weather: Heavy rain and storms possible on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's an active morning in our region. A line of heavy rain will move through in the early morning hours. Skies will start to part way to some sunshine in the afternoon.

Another line of showers will try to move through in the late afternoon. There is the possibility of some storms during this timeframe. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds up to 50 mph, and lightning.

Storm threat throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

These storms do have a low-end severe threat. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a marginal risk for these stronger storms which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. If you are issued a severe thunderstorm warning, you could see wind gusts up to 60 mph.

There might be a very small, isolated chance for a quick spin-up if the environment is favorable.

The heavy rain still poses a flooding threat for flood-prone areas regionwide including Downtown Pittsburgh where a flood advisory is in place at the Point.

There is also a wind advisory for Western Pennsylvania until later this evening. Gusts up to 50 mph will be likely with sustained winds 20-30 mph out of the southeast and then switching out of the west.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Highs will top off in the 60s this morning then drop into the 30s by the overnight hours. There might be stray flurries overnight in the higher elevations due to leftover moisture and much cooler temperatures.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Next week will mainly be in the 50s for highs, but there might be a few showers on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday appear dry for now, then more rain returns by the end of the week.

7-day forecast: March 25, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

