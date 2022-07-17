First Alert Weather: Flash flooding and damaging winds possible on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared today for the threat of flash flooding and possibly damaging winds.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Some of our western counties have already seen 1-3" of rainfall triggering flash flood warnings and flood advisories earlier this morning. Through the afternoon, isolated general showers and storms are possible under mainly cloudy skies.

Sunday storm threats - July 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be around 80°, but it will be very humid with lots of moisture thanks to the high influx of moisture.

Around dinnertime, widespread showers & storms will start to filter in across the region. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph possible and flash flooding being possible. Turn around, don't drown!

Hour By Hour Temperature Forecast KDKA Weather Center

The rain will linger overnight, but storm threats will diminish. Monday will feature the last showers and storms, but severe weather threats appear low.

Rain is done by Monday night, and we're dry for Tuesday & Wednesday. However, it's going to be hot & muggy with highs in the upper 80s with high humidity levels.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning could feature some storms as a cold front pushes through.

Humidity lessens, but our highs still remain hot in the mid to upper 80s leading into the weekend with dry skies.

7 Day Forecast - July 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!