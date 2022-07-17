Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Flash flooding and damaging winds possible on Sunday

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/17)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/17) 03:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared today for the threat of flash flooding and possibly damaging winds.

Some of our western counties have already seen 1-3" of rainfall triggering flash flood warnings and flood advisories earlier this morning. Through the afternoon, isolated general showers and storms are possible under mainly cloudy skies.

temp4.png
Sunday storm threats - July 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be around 80°, but it will be very humid with lots of moisture thanks to the high influx of moisture.

Around dinnertime, widespread showers & storms will start to filter in across the region. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph possible and flash flooding being possible. Turn around, don't drown!

temp5.png
Hour By Hour Temperature Forecast KDKA Weather Center

The rain will linger overnight, but storm threats will diminish. Monday will feature the last showers and storms, but severe weather threats appear low. 

Rain is done by Monday night, and we're dry for Tuesday & Wednesday. However, it's going to be hot & muggy with highs in the upper 80s with high humidity levels. 

Wednesday night into Thursday morning could feature some storms as a cold front pushes through.

Humidity lessens, but our highs still remain hot in the mid to upper 80s leading into the weekend with dry skies.

temp1.png
7 Day Forecast - July 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

First published on July 17, 2022 / 7:35 AM

