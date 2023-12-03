First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin judges ugly sweater contest
BRADENVILLE, PA. (KDKA) - Things got ugly in Bradenville, Westmoreland County, on Saturday night. Well, at least the sweaters did!
Their ugly sweater party raises money for Shop with a Cop with the Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County.
First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin was one of the judges.
They hoped to raise $30,000 at the event.
