Medical and fire specialists stress safety and preparedness ahead of Pittsburgh 4th of July celebrations

From now until after the Fourth of July is a time when many people gather for cookouts, light fireworks into the sky, and have plenty of fun.

However, every year there are many fireworks and fire-related accidents and injuries. On Thursday, the UPMC Mercy Burn Center, along with Allegheny County Public Safety, came together to show the public just how quickly things can go wrong.

One of the demonstrations used a watermelon to show what a firework injury can do to the human body.

"Nationwide, there are over 10,000 firework-related injuries annually," explained Dr. Jenny Ziembicki, the medical director at UPMC Mercy's Burn Center.

"What accident do you think you see the most? Kids holding fireworks and it goes off in their hands before throwing them," added Officer Monique Jones, a bomb tech with the Allegheny County Police Department.

Thursday was a stark reminder that danger is around, even if you think it is safe.

"When you look at these injuries, they're largely in areas of function: hands, eyes, face, just devastating," Dr. Ziembicki said.

The danger doesn't stop with the person lighting the firework, either. Homes, neighbors, and the community are also at risk. Thrown-away fireworks can quickly become a danger.

"We're just trying to show people the dangers of fireworks, how to be more cautious, and do better prep to make sure things don't happen and get bad," Officer Jones said.

Experts on hand on Thursday said a few seconds of fun can lead to a lifetime of consequences. It doesn't just mean fireworks, either; it also applies to campfires, grills, and your backyard firepits.

"It can cause a lot of issues later on in life, and lead to certain disabilities that kids really don't want," Officer Jones said. "A lot of kids love sports, and they can hinder certain things they want to do."

Even when the proper preparation and precautions are taken, accidents happen, so knowing what to do can make a big difference.

"Remember: stop, drop, and roll, and definitely call for help," Jones said. "Also, know where your closest fire extinguisher is; it is always helpful."

In short, leave the fireworks to the professionals, and always have a safety plan.