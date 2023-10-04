4 weekend fires in Pittsburgh-area community considered suspicious

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators are working to determine if four fires in Westmoreland County were deliberately set.

The fires were less than a half-mile away from one another, and officials believe they are suspicious.

Lana Glenn said she just put her daughter to bed on Sunday night when she saw flames shooting from the back of her neighbor's home on Leishman Avenue. Worried her elderly neighbor may be inside, she called 911.

The owner was not home when the fire broke out, but KDKA-TV learned two firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Several hours before that fire, smoke and flames were spotted Sunday morning at an abandoned property on Leishman Avenue just two blocks away.

"Seven fire trucks out here," said Michele Walter, who lives on the road.

The string of suspicious fires started on Saturday morning at an abandoned building on Fourth Avenue. Walter said she saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

"It is scary because a lot of these houses are built close," Walter said. "If one goes up, another is going to go up. Someone is going to get hurt."

Roughly 12 hours earlier, flames were spotted at another abandoned building on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.

"Several of the structures were vacant, no utilities," Arnold Fire Chief Eric Gartley said. "We did see signs of open doors, thing of that nature, whenever we got there. So we had no other real probable cause."

Neighbors fear there may be an arsonist on the loose in their community.

"Too many fires and fire whistles in 24 hours time," Walter said. "Arnold went up and this whole city was smoked."

A cause for each fire has not yet been determined.