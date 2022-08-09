Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle flames in Forward Township

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters in Forward Township spent several hours this morning battling a fire on Roberts Hollow Road.

The fire chief there said everyone inside got out safely before they even arrived.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but the chief said one of the firefighters has a minor burn on his hand.

The fire marshal is now investigating a cause.

