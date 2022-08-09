Firefighters battle flames in Forward Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters in Forward Township spent several hours this morning battling a fire on Roberts Hollow Road.
The fire chief there said everyone inside got out safely before they even arrived.
The fire was knocked down quickly, but the chief said one of the firefighters has a minor burn on his hand.
The fire marshal is now investigating a cause.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.