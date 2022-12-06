Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.

The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. 

Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.

Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 2:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

