Fire rips through Knoxville building

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KNOXVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - First responders overnight Sunday rushed to a fire in the Knoxville neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatch confirmed a large fire broke out near a building on Jucunda Street near the Knoxville United Church.

The fire spread into the walls of the building before crews were able to put it out.

No one was hurt by the fire, and an investigation is underway into how it started.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 4:05 PM

