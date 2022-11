Fire in Wilmerding cuts off power to hundreds of homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fire in Wilmerding cut off power to hundreds of homes on Sunday night.

The fire broke out along Airbrake Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Flames were seen shooting from the home where the fire started.

No one lives in the home that caught fire.