Fire breaks out at Crafton Heights home; 2 people hospitalized

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 people hospitalized after Crafton Heights fire 00:15

CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) -- Two people are being treated at the hospital after fire broke out at Crafton Heights home in the middle of the night.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. on Dickens Street.

Crews on the scene reported flames coming from the home.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home.

Authorities have not released an update on those who were hospitalized. 

First published on April 22, 2022 / 5:29 AM

