Hitting the road for 4th of July Weekend? Here's where you can find low gas prices.

Where can you find cheap gas this weekend?

A lot of families are hitting the road today and getting a head start on the 4th of July weekend. That also means they usually stop to top off the tank before heading out of town.

However, if you want to save money, it might be best to wait until you're, well, out of town.

Thanks to the Israeli-Iranian ceasefire, gasoline prices are actually trending down.

"For Pittsburgh, we've already seen that a bit," said GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan. "Average gas prices are down about five cents per gallon in the last week. The average now is about $3.53 per gallon. That's about 21 cents lower than this time last year."

However, De Haan said you might want to wait before you top off for your trip, and just get enough to get across state lines, if possible.

"Just put what you need to get out of the state in, and you will save several dollars on your fill-ups," he explained. "Ohio's average is $2.95 per gallon, West Virginia, just $3.08 per gallon, Maryland at about $3.24, New Jersey, about $3.15, so even New York at $3.17 is quite a bit below Pennsylvania."

De Haan also said there is a chance you can get gas for even cheaper through loyalty programs, which many gas stations offer for free. He said that they may roll your price by anywhere from 5-25 cents per gallon.

Those loyalty brands can come in handy, even if you don't live near them, for example: signing up for the Circle K app will instantly save you 25 cents per gallon.

That quickly adds up to real savings.

Don't forget, if you're traveling toward Buffalo, stop at the stations on the Seneca Indian Reservation in Irving, New York, off of I-90. Prices right now are just under $2.60 per gallon. From Pittsburgh, it's 180 miles away.

Now, if you're not traveling this weekend, De Haan said you can wait until you really need gas because even here prices are dropping, and waiting will likely lead to saving.