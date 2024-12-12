Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onion Butter | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen giving us a delicious entrée - filet mignon with caramelized onion butter!
Ingredients:
For the Caramelized Onion Butter:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Vidalia onions – thinly sliced
- Sea salt
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 sticks and salted butter
- ½ teaspoon Maldon salt
- ¼ cup water
For the Filet Mignon:
- 4 - 8 ounce fillet mignon center cut steaks
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Chopped fresh rosemary
- 4 teaspoons unsalted butter
Directions:
To Make the Caramelized Butter:
Onions:
- Heat the olive oil over low heat.
- Add the onion and a sprinkle of sea salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are deep brown in color, about 10 minutes.
- Add the butter and cook for one minute.
- Remove the pan from the heat and let the onions cool completely before beating them into the whipped butter.
- In a bowl of stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides of the bowl.
- Add the salt along with ¼ cup of water and beat until well incorporated.
- Add in the cooled caramelized onions and beat until well combined.
To pan sear the Filet Mignon:
- Heat 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat.
- Season the filet mignons with salt and pepper to taste.
- Place the steaks in the pan and sauté them for 4 minutes on one side and then for 3 minutes on the other side, for medium rare.
- Serve immediately with a generous dollop of the Caramelized Onion butter and garnish with the chopped fresh rosemary.
Serves: 4