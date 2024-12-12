Watch CBS News
Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onion Butter | Cooking with Rania

Cooking with Rania: Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onion Butter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen giving us a delicious entrée - filet mignon with caramelized onion butter!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients: 

For the Caramelized Onion Butter:

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 Vidalia onions – thinly sliced
  • Sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 sticks and salted butter
  • ½ teaspoon Maldon salt
  • ¼ cup water

For the Filet Mignon:

  • 4 - 8 ounce fillet mignon center cut steaks
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • Chopped fresh rosemary
  • 4 teaspoons unsalted butter

Directions:

To Make the Caramelized Butter: 

Onions:

  • Heat the olive oil over low heat.  
  • Add the onion and a sprinkle of sea salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are deep brown in color, about 10 minutes.  
  • Add the butter and cook for one minute.  
  • Remove the pan from the heat and let the onions cool completely before beating them into the whipped butter.
  • In a bowl of stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides of the bowl.  
  • Add the salt along with ¼ cup of water and beat until well incorporated. 
  • Add in the cooled caramelized onions and beat until well combined.

To pan sear the Filet Mignon:

  • Heat 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. 
  • Season the filet mignons with salt and pepper to taste. 
  • Place the steaks in the pan and sauté them for 4 minutes on one side and then for 3 minutes on the other side, for medium rare.  
  • Serve immediately with a generous dollop of the Caramelized Onion butter and garnish with the chopped fresh rosemary.

Serves: 4

