Multiple people charged, trooper punched in face after large fight at Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Multiple people are facing charges and a state trooper was punched in the face after a large fight at the Rivers Casino.

Pennsylvania State Police said a fight broke out on the gaming floor around 1 a.m. on Monday.

As security and troopers tried to break up the fight, police said 26-year-old Brianna Grabowski punched a trooper in the face while trying to hit another woman.

Police said one of the men involved, 33-year-old James Domek, left the casino before troopers could talk to him, which made 33-year-old Darnel Hall upset. Police said as they took Hall to the security office, he punched a block wall in the hallway and punched three holes in the drywall. He was arrested and taken to a medical facility to get treatment for his hands.

State police said multiple Pittsburgh police units and extra troopers had to be dispatched to the scene.

Charges have also already been filed or are pending against 44-year-old Saida-amira Witherspoon and 21-year-old Makayla Clark Cioppa.