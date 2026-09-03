Father wants answers after top-tier Fernando Mendoza trading card goes missing

A Washington County family is speaking out after a top-tier Fernando Mendoza trading card went missing.

Jamison Lutz acquired a card of the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall 2026 NFL draft pick from Indiana University and now of the Las Vegas Raiders at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh during the NFL Draft in April. Kyle Kravitz, known as "King of the Kards," gave the 13-year-old the high-caliber card.

Jamison's dad, Jonathan, was in disbelief at the interaction.

"The smile that my son had on his face, like that was probably the biggest smile and the happiest day of his life," Jonathan said.

Jonathan sent the card to a company to get graded. It came back as an 8, so Jonathan brought it to PghPulls, a shop in Canonsburg that sells cards, and together they decided to ship it to a different grader.

"[The shop owner's] like, 'There's no way that this gets an eight,'" Jonathan said. "[The shop owner] said, 'Let me prep it for a couple days, and I'll send it out.'"

Jonathan said everything seemed fine until a few weeks ago.

"[The shop owner] texted me back and said, 'We got a huge problem with your card. Don't freak out,'" Jonathan said.

The shop owner told him the grading company never got the card.

"I had to break it to my son while we were eating lunch there that his card was missing," Jonathan said.

Jonathan said the owner of PghPulls told him he dropped it off at a FedEx drop box, but where it went from there, no one knows.

In a statement on Facebook, the shop owner said in part, "Since learning that the card could not be located, I have been working with Topps, FedEx, Meta, local police and members of the card-shop community in an effort to find it."

At this point, Jonathan wants to resolve the situation for his son.

"I want to get answers, and my son does too. For the sake of a young man's love of a hobby, I just want to make him happy," Jonathan said.

Jonathan said he filed a police report. Canonsburg police confirmed to KDKA that they're investigating.