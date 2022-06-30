Watch CBS News
Federal judge for Robert Bowers case wants trial to begin next spring or summer

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The federal judge overseeing the Robert Bowers case wants to start talking about when the trial will begin. 

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville told both sides of the case to prepare to discuss a trial date at their next meeting.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, the judge believes the trial could begin next spring or summer.

Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

He faces the death penalty if convicted of federal hate crimes.

