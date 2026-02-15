Above-average temperatures sticking around Pittsburgh along with rain chances

It warmed up nicely yesterday with Pittsburgh seeing a high of 51°. To me, it almost seemed like a 'blink and the snow was all of a sudden gone' type of day.

Officially, Pittsburgh's snow depth at the start of the day was 4". It was the 21st day in a row with an inch of snow or more on the ground, and that puts us at the 27th-longest stretch since 1948, when records began to be kept at their current spot at the airport. I would expect that after yesterday, the airport halved its snow depth. The decrease may even be more than that. Snow depth is officially recorded at 7 a.m. every day.

Today will be another day with rapid snow melt going on across the area. I have highs in the mid-40s with a light and variable wind in place as an area of low pressure moves by.

On top of temperatures well above the freezing point, we will also see a light and fairly steady rain rolling through for the afternoon. If you are north of I-80, your chance for rain will be isolated, meaning most, if not your entire day, will be dry.

There will be a scattered rain chance from Cranberry to the north, with most of your day also being dry. If you are in Pittsburgh or places to the south, you will see the fairly continuous but light rain rolling through. I have rain totals at just around a tenth of an inch in Pittsburgh, with communities like Morgantown seeing upwards of a quarter inch of rain.

Looking ahead, I have us now in just the upper 40s for highs on Monday. Yesterday I had Monday's high at 50 degrees. The rest of the work week will see highs in the 50s. I also can't rule out 60-degree weather happening on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

There is some uncertainty when it comes to rain chances for the back end of the work week and into the weekend. Right now, there is a chance on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with the highest certainty of rain coming on Wednesday and Friday.

Thursday's rain chance is a tick or two lower than the other two days, as we will be between two systems. Saturday has a chance for both rain and snow, but the data seems to be pulling back off of that this morning.

