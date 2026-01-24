Watch CBS News
Local News

State police charge man after investigation into sexual abuse of children

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against a man after an investigation found multiple digital files containing child sexual abuse material. 

An investigation took place in both 2024 and 2025; the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations looked into the online activity of Michael Charlton. The investigation mainly looked into information gathered from the Kik Messenger application. 

What investigators found ultimately led to Charlton being a suspect in the investigation, and they obtained search warrants for his account and digital devices. 

The warrants ended up finding multiple digital files containing child sexual abuse material that identified several underage girls, ranging in age. They also reported finding physical and digital evidence that showed Charlton's involvement in some of the files. 

Now, Charlton is facing charges of photographs on a computer of sexual acts, sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility, and tampering with physical evidence. 

State police have also said that the investigation remains active and more details will be released. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue