Fayette County man accused of running organized sports memorabilia theft ring

New court documents detail how investigators tracked stolen sports memorabilia from store shelves to cash exchanges and storage units, leading them to a Fayette County man.

Police say it wasn't shoplifting, it was an organized retail theft ring. They say it involved multiple people, recorded conversations, and undercover buys, all tied back to stolen merchandise from this store.

"We do believe this has been going on much longer than the Dec. 18, 2025, date that it came to light," said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele.

Prosecutors say the court paperwork backs that up, pointing to Ryan Rates, the Uniontown man investigators believe was at the center of the operation involving at least four other people.

It's alleged that Rates managed the thefts, directing others to steal the sports cards from local stores, including Target, paying them in cash, and collecting the merchandise to resell.

"I'm not excusing the conduct of the people who would steal on his behalf; however, it goes without saying he exploited individuals for his own profit," Aubele said.

Aubele added that one of the other people involved later cooperated with investigators, providing details about how the thefts were carried out.

They confessed the stolen merchandise was taken either to Rates' home in South Union Township or to a storage shed in North Union Township.

This led police to conduct a sting operation that included a court-approved wiretap and an undercover buy of stolen sports cards.

"That led us to a search warrant we executed and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items," Aubele said. "It's brazen, it's arrogant. If you do these kinds of things, you're going to get caught; we're going to find you."

Aubele says investigators are continuing to review evidence, and additional charges or defendants could follow.

Rates is out on bail and is due back in court next week for his preliminary hearing.