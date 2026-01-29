Fayette County mom accused of assaulting 1-year-old child

A Fayette County mother is facing felony charges after investigators say her 1-year-old child was violently assaulted inside their Masontown home.

Court documents describe extensive bruising and other signs of abuse first noticed at a day care where her mom worked.

"I never would have seen this coming. I still don't believe it in a way. I don't want to believe it, put it that way," said Jessica Barnhart, the owner of Hopwood Childcare.

Barnhart says she and staff were alarmed when they saw the child's injuries. She says the child's mother, 19-year-old Arayiah Harris, who also works at the day care, dropped her off before starting her shift.

Within hours, Barnhart says coworkers noticed bruising that seemed to darken as the day went on, indicating it was most likely fresh.

"We started to investigate a little bit further and proceeded to diaper changes and noticed a little bit more things that didn't feel right and that's when we stepped into action and made the right calls to who we needed to," Barnhart said.

According to the criminal complaint, children and youth services immediately took custody of the child, who was then examined at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. Police say photos taken during the exam not only showed bruising, but marks consistent with strangulation.

Harris was immediately suspended and eventually fired.

"We did go to her in the beginning and asked her if there was any falls, anything happen? And she didn't seem alarmed or wanted to explain that in any way," Barnhart said.

When investigators initially interviewed Harris, she claimed the injuries came from a fall in the bathtub.

When they pressed further, she blamed a friend who had been at her house the night before the injuries were reported. But after a polygraph conducted by state police, Harris admitted she became overwhelmed while the child was crying and used excessive force, grabbing the child and forcing her into a pack-and-play and holding her down.

"It's our job as teachers to advocate for the little ones who can't speak, and that's what we did," Barnhart said.

Police say the child is in the care of another family member.