Watch CBS News
Local News

Fayette County man facing 1,000+ charges related to animal cruelty, neglect

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A man from Fayette County has been arrested and is facing over 1,000 charges related to alleged animal cruelty and neglect. 

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said that John Saxberg, 57, is facing charges in connection with what he called "a suspected illegal kennel operation" in Washington Township.

According to DA Aubele, Saxberg is accused of subjecting numerous animals to "deplorable conditions" and "circumstances constituting torture," adding that approximately ten animals suffered serious bodily injuries.

Court records show that Saxberg is facing 1,029 criminal charges in total with offenses including aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, penalties related to dog licensing, and violations of vaccine requirements. 

52 of the charges that Saxberg is facing are felonies, according to court records.

Online court paperwork shows that Saxberg was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Fayette County Prison after bail was posted at $85,000.

A preliminary hearing for Saxberg is scheduled for late next week. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue