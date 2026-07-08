Fayette County man facing 1,000+ charges related to animal cruelty, neglect

A man from Fayette County has been arrested and is facing over 1,000 charges related to alleged animal cruelty and neglect.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said that John Saxberg, 57, is facing charges in connection with what he called "a suspected illegal kennel operation" in Washington Township.

According to DA Aubele, Saxberg is accused of subjecting numerous animals to "deplorable conditions" and "circumstances constituting torture," adding that approximately ten animals suffered serious bodily injuries.

Court records show that Saxberg is facing 1,029 criminal charges in total with offenses including aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, penalties related to dog licensing, and violations of vaccine requirements.

52 of the charges that Saxberg is facing are felonies, according to court records.

Online court paperwork shows that Saxberg was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Fayette County Prison after bail was posted at $85,000.

A preliminary hearing for Saxberg is scheduled for late next week.