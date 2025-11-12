One person killed in overnight fire in Fayette County, State Police fire marshal investigating
A deadly overnight fire in Fayette County is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday along Bolden Road in Franklin Township, dispatchers said.
A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police who responded to the scene said that one person died in the fire.
The person who died in the fire hasn't been identified.
It's unclear at this time what sparked the fire.