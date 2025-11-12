Watch CBS News
One person killed in overnight fire in Fayette County, State Police fire marshal investigating

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A deadly overnight fire in Fayette County is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal. 

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday along Bolden Road in Franklin Township, dispatchers said.

A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police who responded to the scene said that one person died in the fire. 

One person was killed when a house caught fire overnight in Franklin Township, Fayette County. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The person who died in the fire hasn't been identified.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

