2 men arrested in 5 armed robberies at Fayette County convenience stores

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were arrested after police said they robbed two convenience stores in Fayette County five times at knifepoint.

Police said 21-year-old Robert Fowler IV and 27-year-old Brandon Harbarger used utility knives and box cutters to demand money from convenience store clerks.

State police and Uniontown police were able to identify the two in connection with the five armed robberies.

Both of them are in the Fayette County Jail.