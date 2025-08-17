Pennsylvania state police charge Connellsville man in high-speed, hit-and-run crash that injured another driver

A Fayette County man is facing charges after a multi-vehicle, hit-and-run crash critically injured another man on Saturday night in Bullskin Township, state police said.

Matthew McKnight, 46, of Connellsville, is accused of speeding and leaving the scene of the crash at the intersection of East End Road and Memorial Boulevard. State police said they were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash just after 10:30 p.m.

Two drivers, 67-year-old Martin Halfhill and 76-year-old James Blackburn, both also from Connellsville, were stopped in their vehicles in the left-hand turning lane at Memorial Boulevard, state police said.

While stopped, state police say McKnight's speeding Dodge Ram pickup slammed into the back of Blackburn's minivan, pushing it forward into Halfhill's SUV.

Blackburn was severely injured in the crash and flown from the scene by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, state police said. He remains in critical condition.

State police said McKnight left the scene after the crash, but troopers later found his pickup parked near his home. It has "extensive front-end damage consistent with the crash," investigators said.

He is in state police custody and awaiting arraignment on the charges he is facing.

McKnight is listed on the Fayette County EMS website at as the Assistant Director of Operations. Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele calls the charges "concerning and disappointing."

He has released this statement to KDKA on Sunday afternoon.

"The charges are very concerning and disappointing in light of Mr. McKnight's employment; that will not, however, affect how we prosecute this matter," Aubele said. "We are awaiting updates on the condition of James Blackburn, the victim in this incident, and we will release more information as it becomes available. Mr. McKnight is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

State police and the Fayette Count District Attorney's Office continue the investigation.