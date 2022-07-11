Fawn Township personal care home worker charged with assault

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A personal care home worker is accused of assaulting a 74-year-old man in Armstrong County.

According to court paperwork, the victim told state police he was shoved by 43-year-old Luke Bondra at Fawn Care in Fawn Township. The victim said he left the home because he didn't want to go back to the "bully" and was picked up by a bystander then taken to the hospital.

Troopers said Bondra told them he was trying to give the victim medicine when the victim became upset and shoved his walker into Bondra's leg. Police said Bondra admitted to shoving the walker back, knocking the victim over into a TV.

Bondra told investigators he didn't check on the victim after he fell and realized "some point later in the evening" that the victim had left the care facility.

The victim had a cut on his arm and bruising on his ribs, hip and leg, police said.

Bondra is charged with simple assault, harassment and neglect of a care dependent person.