Consumer group warns about carbon monoxide detectors sold on online retailers like Amazon

A new consumer safety warning is raising concerns about carbon monoxide detectors sold online after reports that some devices may not function properly and potentially put families at risk.

At least one model has been linked to multiple hospitalizations, including cases involving children, according to consumer safety experts.

CO detector sold on Amazon failed to sound alarm

The warning comes after issues involving a CO detector sold through major online marketplaces, including Amazon.

One specific model, the Hembisen KH-158, was recently removed from sale after allegations that it failed to sound an alarm even when dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were present in homes. Consumer safety experts also flagged packaging issues, including spelling errors, as additional red flags about product legitimacy.

According to Consumer Reports safety experts, the product was associated with multiple hospitalizations in a short period of time, including two children.

"If you buy a product online, particularly from a third-party seller on one of these online marketplaces, sometimes that seller disappears overnight. And that's why online marketplaces need to do a lot more to make sure that they are being held accountable for all the products sold on their websites," said Gabe Knight, a senior safety policy analyst with Consumer Reports.

Knight also emphasized that CO detectors are not consistently regulated under a mandatory federal safety standard in the United States, leaving gaps in oversight.

Faulty CO detectors sold to consumers online

Consumer safety experts say this is not the first time defective carbon monoxide detectors have reached shoppers online.

"Unfortunately, we know that this is not an isolated issue. Time and time again, we have seen faulty CO detectors sold to consumers, and that does put them and their families at risk for not just injury, but in extreme cases, death."

They warn that faulty units can expose families to serious risks because CO is both invisible and odorless, meaning people may not realize there is a danger until symptoms become severe.

What to check before buying CO detectors

Experts recommend consumers check for certification labels before purchasing or installing a detector. Specifically, look for a "UL" or "ETL" mark on the product or packaging, which indicates compliance with the voluntary UL 2034 safety standard.

Some newer or more advanced detectors may also provide lower-level readings for earlier warnings, but those features may fall outside the scope of the UL voluntary standard, Knight added.

Experts suggest researching tested and rated models through trusted organizations like Consumer Reports before purchasing.