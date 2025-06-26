Faulty air conditioning unit inside Bridgeville care center kitchen causing safety issues, employees say

Kitchen workers at Bridgeville care center say broken A/C is causing safety issues

Workers at a Pittsburgh-area rehabilitation and care center say if you think the heat outside is bad, for them, the inside is even worse.

A malfunctioning air conditioning unit inside the Genesis Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center has caused several issues for staff inside the kitchen.

"You're only focused on, 'I'm going to go sit in the freezer, it's hard to get work done,'" one employee who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job told KDKA-TV.

"Sometimes, I'm cooking, [and] you don't want to sweat in the food," the employee said. "We got a dual oven that's at least 350 degrees for over 12 hours, you got that, you got steam tables that are over 100 degrees, you have holding ovens."

At least a dozen people work in the kitchen, and their ages range from 24 to 73 years old. Shifts are eight hours long.

Employees say there is an industrial fan, but it only does so much to quell the heat.

"You sweat all day, some people feel like they are dehydrated, we drink as much water, but when you're in your 70s and standing over a steam oil table, it's pretty brutal."

Other workers say the issues go beyond the kitchen. Before the recent hot spell, they claimed the air conditioning wasn't working in certain parts of the building.

Genesis HealthCare Incorporated owns the facility.

KDKA-TV contacted the property and spoke with someone from the maintenance team. They confirmed that there are issues with one of the HVAC systems in the kitchen, adding that there are two units, one of which is pushing out hot air.

Officials told KDKA-TV that the one AC unit that isn't broken only supplies air through two vents.

KDKA-TV also reached out to the administrator of the center to ask about repairs or a replacement of the unit, but didn't hear back.

Workers say this needs to be addressed as summer has just begun.

"I think that Genesis needs to care about their employees," the employee said.