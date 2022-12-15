Father remembers 6-year-old son killed in Sewickley fire: 'He was the absolute greatest kid'

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - The father of one of the children who died in a house fire in Sewickley is talking about his son.

Jeremy Lightner, the father of Jack "Wylde," is still in shock. He is inconsolable and says he doesn't know how he's going to get over this tragedy.

"I don't want it to be true," he said. "I've cried so much," he added.

He said nothing he can do can bring him back, "but all I can do is to remember the boy he was."

Jeremy Lightner still can't believe his 6-year-old son Jack, known to others as Wylde, is really gone.

"He was the absolute greatest kid, the best little boy I could ever ask for," he said.

Wylde and his 9-year-old sister Lyric Keys died in a house fire in Sewickley on Tuesday.

Lightner hadn't seen his son since he was 2.

"Loved my son more than words can express, I wanted to be there," he said.

He clings to treasures like a framed birth certificate, sweet memories and keeping his son, who is named after his grandfather, close.

"I was there when he took his first breaths," he said.

"He was happiest when I was around him," he added.

He also has "Jack" tattooed on his wrist.

Lightner spent time with Wylde's sister Lyric Keys when she was younger.

"They were great kids. They were extremely great kids," he said.

Lyric's dad, William Keys III, was too distraught to talk. He said his heart is broken and that he would switch places with either of the children in a second if he could.

The children's mom Shelby is recovering in the hospital after suffering burns and jumping from the front porch roof.

She posted on social media that her children were the greatest gift to anyone who met them. She said they both overcame so many struggles and hardships and remained the kindest little people you'd ever meet.

Meantime, Lightner is completely broken.

"After all this, I hope he didn't suffer. I hope that they both just went to sleep," he said.

Lyric's dad said he won't forget how her eyes lit up skipping rocks or taking her first bite of peanut butter ice cream.

Sources tell KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso there were no working smoke detectors and they are looking at a questionable extension cord and a space heater as a possible source.

Union Aid Society is collecting financial donations for Shelby, who lost everything.

Here are their directions: "Send checks made out to The Union Aid Society, 601 Thorn Street, Sewickley PA 15143. Please specifically designate the funds to 'The Lyric and Wylde Memorial Fund.'

"Checks can also be taken directly to the First National Bank (Sewickley PA) for deposit into the Union Aid Society account, specifically for this fund."