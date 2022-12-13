Watch CBS News
Two children killed in Sewickley house fire

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two children have died in an early morning house fire in Sewickley.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. along Miller Way.

Allegheny County Police say that two children were pulled from the home by firefighters, but died at the scene. The two children have not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say that an adult was able to get out of the home. They were taken to the hospital, but their condition has not been made available.

Allegheny County Homicide detectives and the County Fire Marshals Office are investigating.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 4:19 AM

